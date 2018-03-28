The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford are more than happy to see James Tarkowski make his England debut, with the £500,000 it brings to the club.

While, in terms of modern day transfer fees, half a million is not much the funds will, in effect, help cover a player's contract for the coming season.

And Dean Smith paid tribute to the forward thinking nature of the club to ensure those sell on clauses were in place.

Smith said: “I think the finance part of the football club are always happy when the tills are ticking over. That comes from long term planning as well. When players get sold there are always sell ons involved .

“We can, maybe, pick up money further along the line. It's happened with Tarks and it could happen with others as well."

Brentford will be due another £500,000 if Tarkowski starts a competitive international for the Three Lions.

The Bees also have a sizeable sell-on clause in place which, if the defender were to leave Burnley, would see the club benefiting to the tune of several million.

