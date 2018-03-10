Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall are a 'really good team' according to Brentford head coach Dean Smith as he believes their collective unit is stronger than any individual talent.

The Lions' form in the second half of the season has been excellent as they have climbed away from relegation danger to flirt with a push for the play-offs.

And Smith believes that their strength lies in their work ethic and team spirit, rather than relying on individual brilliance.

He said: “I don't think there are any individuals. It's a collective matter for Millwall. They're a really good team and I emphasise team. They work hard for each other.”

Neil Harris brought back Lions legend Tim Cahill to the club in January and, while the Australian hasn't featured much on the pitch, Smith is fully aware that he will have galvanised the squad behind the scenes.

The Brentford head coach added: “I'm not sure the impact has been on the pitch. He's only had 40 minutes in total but you can imagine bringing him back and the input he'd have had in the dressing room and the training ground.”

Saturday's game has a season defining feel to it with defeat for either side suggesting that it's going to be a quiet end to the campaign.

And Smith went to see the Lions last weekend after Brentford's game with Cardiff was called off and left The Den with an extra incentive to win.

He added: “It's a big London derby now; bigger than some of these Premier League games. It's one we're looking forward to. Our game got called off so I watched Millwall against Sunderland.

“Unfortunately, they gave me and my mate a cold pie so hopefully we'll make amends for that.”

Speaking about the game itself, Smith added: “Sunderland got a goal out of nothing and then had spells where they kept possession but never troubled Millwall after that.

“They came out in the second half and ramped it up. With their fans getting behind them it makes it tough for the opposition.

“Sunderland's following was fantastic given the day and I'm sure our following will be the same. Sunderland aren't in the best run of form.

“We feel that we're in a good run of form. Chopper has done a great job there and deservedly got nominated for London manager of the year.”

