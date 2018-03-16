Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith wants to see his Brentford side defending their box better when they come up against physical opponents.

The Bees have historically struggled against sides who are keen to put themselves about physically, suffering a 3-1 defeat to Neil Warnock's Cardiff on Tuesday night.

Brentford have, though, shown in flashes that they can match those sides but Smith wants his side to do the right things.

He said: “I think we've got to improve on defending our box better. In terms of how we play, we've taken it to a lot of teams.

“We should have beaten Middlesbrough earlier this season. As long as we're competitive and do the right things, you'll win the game more often than not.”

Middlesbrough occupy sixth spot having expected to be challenging at the top of the division.

An inconsistent first half of the season saw Garry Monk sacked and Tony Pulis' appointment has given them a lift and they are in a good run of form, much like Millwall and Cardiff were earlier this week.

Smith added: “They were one of the tips to go straight back up. Garry went in and they have a strong squad of players.

“They've got that coveted sixth spot that everyone is trying to grab. They're doing very well.

“In the last few games, we keep coming up against teams in good form. We feel we're in good form but the last couple of results have gone against us.”

Patrick Bamford is in a strong run of form and Smith knows that keeping him quiet will be one of the keys to victory.

“We plan to stop him scoring,” Smith said with a smile. “How we can though as he's a good footballer.

“They've got a lot of good players. We've got that as well. There'll be some good battles on the pitch.

“If we can keep the ball as well as we have done then we starve them of feeding him somewhat. We have to be more potent in the opposition half as well.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.