Dean Smith is hopeful that Rico Henry will be able to return in time for Brentford's pre-season campaign in the summer.

The left back was ruled out for the season after suffering a knee injury in September's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Henry has made good progress after the injury and it is hoped that he will be able to make his return to full training and be back for the start of next season.

“He's doing okay. He went to see the specialist and he's quite happy with how he's progressing. He's getting there very quickly,” Smith said.

“I'm hoping so. That'd be my target – I'll probably be told off by the medical department. Knowing Rico, he'll be pushing to get back for that time.”

Henry has had an injury hit time at Griffin Park. He needed shoulder surgery after joining in the summer of 2016, which kept him out of the first half of the season before this season was cruelly cut short.

