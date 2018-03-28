Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford will be without Andreas Bjelland through injury for their Good Friday clash with Sheffield United.

The Bees will also be missing long term absentee Rico Henry and Romaine Sawyers, who serves a one match ban after his red card against Middlesbrough.

However, the positive thing is all players who went away with their international teams returned to the club's Jersey Road training ground injury free.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “They've all come back in good health and that's the main thing. Rico Henry is a long term injury.

“Andreas hasn't trained with us since he did his calf. He's back running so maybe the game on Friday is too early but he'll be back Monday.”

The Brentford boss was monitoring his players over the course of the break, even while they scattered around to all corners of the globe and he was proud of their achievements.

He added: “I've kept in touch with all of them. I think Romaine went a bit radio silent in the Dominican Republic but they've come back really well. They had great experiences.

“Judgey was the first one back. It was great for him to get the call up for Ireland and to get 10 minutes and for Martin and Roy to let him know he's in their plans which is good news for him.

“Kamo went off with South Africa and won a cup. I'm not sure what cup it was but they've won it.

“Chris Mepham, over in China, making his debut for the Welsh national team is a great achievement for him.

“Just the experiences he'll take from playing with the likes of Gareth Bale and Joe Allen every day. It's a good experience for him.

“Romaine Sawyers is back from the Caribbean.

“Henrik Dalsgaard played one game out there and got a black eye and came back as he's a new father as well. They're all back in good spirits.”

