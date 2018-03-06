Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith is hopeful that Florian Jozefzoon's injury is not as bad as it feared after the Brentford winger was forced off with injury at Burton.

The Dutchman limped off in the second half and there were concerns that he may face a lengthy absence.

However Smith believes it was just a cut foot and the club will assess the Bees star in the morning.

The head coach said: “He got a cut on the foot. The lad caught him on the top of the foot. I'm not sure how bad it is but hopefully it's a shaving cut. We'll get him back tonight and see how he is tomorrow.”

Ollie Watkins played his part in Brentford's second half goals. His low cross was turned into his own net by McFadzean before he cut inside to make it 2-0 with a fine shot that left Stephen Bywater flat-footed.

The win means Brentford are five points off the top six and Smith is feeling confident about their chances.

He added: “We feel we're playing well. We didn't think we deserved to lose at Leeds. Burton have improved from when we played them earlier in the season.

“We had to be good today and our control was good. Our passing and moving was really good”

Burton haven't won at the Pirelli Stadium since September but Smith admitted he didn't talk about their record, partly to avoid jinxing the Bees.

He added: “We didn't talk about it as you don't want to be that team that comes and gets the loss against them.

“We felt we should have been in the lead but we didn't work their goalkeeper enough. Once we got the goal, you could see the anxiety in their team.”