John Egan has been given the all clear from a specialist after his second concussion of the season but he is not ready to return against Bolton.

The Brentford captain suffered the first head injury against the Trotters in the reverse fixture in September and had symptoms ahead of the December game with Norwich.

Those have persisted which led to the club sending Egan to a specialist, who has confirmed there is no lasting damage.

Head coach Dean Smith said: “He went to see a specialist on Tuesday and he got the all clear so he's just had two concussions in a season and although the second one was mild he had some after effects that stopped him joining in.

“The head injury rules are tight and he's got to follow the guidelines. He's had the all clear and there's no damage.”

However, that doesn't mean he is eligible to face Bolton and the Irishman still has hoops to jump through to be eligible to return to training.

Smith added: “He won't be available for selection as the process is you have to go to base line and, until he got the clearance, he can't go there.

“There are stages he has to go through and those haven't been met for him to be back for Saturday.”

Henrik Dalsgaard will miss the game but he has trained all week after a heel injury sustained in the 2-0 win at Birmingham City.

Smith added: “Henrik Dalsgaard has trained with us all week but he's not played any minutes since Birmingham so I'd be foolish to play him.

“He's looked really good in training which is pleasing. He's not had any after effects.”

There was better news for Lewis Macleod who was forced off after 40 minutes of Brentford B's 3-3 draw with Exeter with a thigh injury but he's available for the visit of Bolton.

Smith confirmed: “He had a tight thigh. He trained today and he's fine. We felt it was better he came off. He's available for Saturday.”

Alan Judge returned to action against Notts County last weekend after 20 months on the sidelines and Smith will play it safe with the Irishman, although it will be a different treatment to Scott Hogan who was nursed back after two anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

“As a coaching staff and medical staff we have to manage Alan the best that we think we can and decide when he think he's ready to start and when he's not, Smith added.

“They are very different injuries and different times out. We'll play it by ear and, with the guidance, we have it's the right time to bring him back.”

Young striker Justin Shaibu has been missing for the past month with a hamstring strain and he has now returned to training as well.

Smith revealed: “Justin has been injured. He's had a hamstring injury for about three or four weeks. He's been back training for a week so he's back in the first team squad.”

Rico Henry remains a long-term absentee after his cruciate ligament injury at Middlesbrough in September.

