Nico Yennaris missed Brentford's 2-0 win over Sunderland as he deals with a personal issue.

The Bees midfielder, when fit, has been named in every single one of Dean Smith's matchday squads and it was a surprise when he was absent at the Stadium of Light.

And Smith confirmed after the game that his vice captain was given time to deal with the matter, while respecting Yennaris' privacy by not giving further details.

Smith confirmed: “Nico has a personal matter that he had to deal with it. I don't want to divulge anymore really.”

It is unclear at this moment in time whether Yennaris will be available for Brentford's home game with Birmingham City on Tuesday.

