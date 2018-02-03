The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith was left to rue Sergi Canos' red card against Derby and he felt that the reaction of the Rams' players led to Peter Bankes making the decision to dismiss the Spaniard.

The forward, who celebrated his 21st birthday made an exuberant challenge onto Marcus Olsson that left the Derby man in a heap on the floor.

And the match official was quick to reach into his pocket and show Canos a red card, much to the fury of Smith who intends to appeal the decision.

He said: “The match was lost on one decision from the officials. It was very harsh.

“He was sent off because of the reaction of the Derby players. Four or five of them surrounded the referee.

“The referee told me it was excessive force. Sergi got there first, won the ball. Maybe his follow through catches him. I haven't got a clue what players are supposed to do.”

Goals from Tom Huddlestone, Cameron Jerome and a Matej Vydra penalty handed the Rams all three points and leave Brentford with an uphill struggle to reach the top six.