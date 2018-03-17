The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith felt that Romaine Sawyers' second yellow card was 'very harsh' after the Brentford substitute was sent off in stoppage time.

The midfielder was booked for bringing down Adama Traore and the Middlesbrough man ran into him in stoppage time.

Simon Hooper didn't bring the second yellow card out straightaway, only doing so after he had been surrounded by Boro players.

Smith said: “The second yellow was very harsh as he couldn’t get out of the way. I could show you five clips of Boro players who didn’t get booked for doing exactly the same thing.

“He also doesn’t make the decision straight away but send him off after he’s been surrounded by Middlesbrough players.

“I thought the FA had issued an edict about that so it’s up to them to enforce it. It’s a shame we have to talk about that because I thought we were very good today.

“It’s easy to forget after watching that performance that they were a Premier League team last season.”

