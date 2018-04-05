The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith felt that it wasn't worth Brentford appealing Ryan Woods' red card against Sheffield United as the footage had showed that he had put his hand into Jamal Blackman's face.

The Bees ace was given his marching orders for scrapping with the Blades goalkeeper, who was also dismissed.

Smith, originally, was unhappy with the red card but felt there was no way an appeal would be successful.

He said: “I watched the incident back. There's not a chance you'd have got him off for it. I thought it was handbags.

“They both put a hand in each others' face and by the letter of the law the referee got the decision correct.”

The incident happened while all the other Bees players were celebrating Chris Mepham's equaliser and it is fair to question whether Woods' actions were necessary.

It is also not the first time this season he has raised hands to an opponent, slapping Bradley Johnson against Derby which saw him fortunate to escape with just a booking.

Smith admitted: “He was fortunate earlier in the season with Derby and Johnson. He'll learn. He'll miss three games and, if we perform how we did on Monday, he'll have trouble getting his place back in the team.

“It's the three games he missed at the start of the season and he'll miss the same three teams now.”

