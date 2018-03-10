The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Andreas Bjelland was forced off with an Achilles injury in Brentford's 1-0 defeat to Millwall, Dean Smith has confirmed.

The Dane felt the injury in the warm up and felt he was okay to start but it proved to be the wrong decision inside 50 seconds.

Bjelland aggravated it almost immediately and lost the ball which led to George Saville's winning goal with the Dane limping off seconds later.

The head coach said: “He had a tight Achilles in the warm up. He's experienced and he knows his body.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“He thought he'd be okay to start. His first touch, he felt his Achilles and he got injured and they scored from that.”

Brentford hit the post and the crossbar as well as having shots off the line and Smith felt his side were unfortunate to emerge with a defeat.

He added: “The better team got beat today. It was unfortunate but it happens. Andreas gets injured and they go and score.

“I can't question the lads performance today. On another day, we'd probably win that four or five one.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.