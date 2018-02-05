The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith was pleased with the bravery Brentford showed in their 3-0 defeat at Derby and encouraged his players to continue that style.

The Bees found themselves 2-0 down and a man down at the break after Sergi Canos' 21st minute red card was followed by Tom Huddlestone and Cameron Jerome scoring in quick succession.

The west Londoners were, arguably, the more creative team in the second half but a late Matej Vydra penalty after a Chris Mepham foul gave the Rams a convincing win.

“The score-line certainly doesn’t reflect how my players played today,” Smith said after the game on Saturday.

“Second-half we were very good with ten men. We probably had more chances than they did and their keeper has made a couple of good saves.

“We were brave, used the ball well, and went and pressed them when we could. We knew we were always in danger on the counter-attack but that is what we wanted to do.

“We didn’t want to come here and lie down. We wanted to score and get back into it.

“At full-time I told them well done. The score-line wasn’t a reflection of what I thought was two-evenly matched teams. Unfortunately, the referee decided the outcome of the game.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .