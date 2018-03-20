The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kamo Mokotjo has shown what a good player he is over the last few months, Brentford boss Dean Smith has said.

The midfielder is away with the South Africa squad for a Four Nations tournament in Zambia.

And Smith believes the midfielder has developed into a fine player who will only improve in the long run.

The head coach said: “He was a slow burner but I think we've seen over the last two or three months what an important cog he can become in the team machine.

“He's well liked around the dressing room. He's experienced and he understands the game. He'll certainly be good in the long run for us.”

Mokotjo was originally signed as a defensive midfielder but has been getting forward more often, scoring in the 2-0 win at Sunderland.

When asked what area he felt the midfielder needed to improve in, Smith replied: “He'll tell you goals. He's got one this season.

“He came as a defensive midfielder and we've turned him into an attacking midfielder. He's making some good good runs and getting on the end of them will be better for them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.