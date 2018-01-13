Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith was delighted to see Neal Maupay end his goal drought with a 90th minute goal against Bolton to seal a win that lifted Brentford to within three points of the play-off places.

The Bees had led in the first half through Florian Jozefzoon's strike and, while Bolton drove forward looking for the equaliser, Dan Bentley was only called upon seriously on one occasion.

And the west Londoners sealed all three points when the Frenchman backheeled the ball in to make it 2-0.

“We felt as comfortable as you can be at 1-0. Our quality on the ball is there for all to see,” Smith said.

“We should have made the game safe a bit earlier. It was one of those days for Lasse (Vibe) and Flo had a chance just after half-time that would have made it more comfortable.

“But I’m pleased with the way we controlled the game and it was great for Neal Maupay to get that goal at the end.

“The thing that pleased me most was the clean sheet. Bolton put a lot of balls into the box and we had to defend set-pieces as well."