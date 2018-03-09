The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith is delighted with how his defence have been performing for Brentford in recent weeks.

Andreas Bjelland has been the ever-present in recent weeks, sharing a productive partnership with both Chris Mepham and John Egan.

The Bees have conceded nine goals in their last 10 league games. This includes 3-0 defeats to champions elect Wolves and Derby, where they had 10 men for the majority of the contest.

And Bjelland has been a big part of it and there's a case to label him as the club's leading defender.

Smith said: “He's been excellent for the last two or three months. He's stepped up to the plate. He's helped young Chris Mepham along.

“He's got a blossoming partnership with John Egan as well as others in front of them. Defensively, I feel really secure at the moment.”

Elsewhere, centre back turned left back Yoann Barbet was rested for Tuesday night's win at Burton with Smith preferring Josh Clarke to come in at full back.

He added: “I felt it'd be a good game for Josh Clarke. I spoke to Yoann about it. I've been asking him to play out of position and it gave me an opportunity to rest his legs a bit.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.