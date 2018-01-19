Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith believes that the 3,000 Brentford fans making the trip to Reading shows the connection the supporters have with the team.

The west Londoners are three points adrift of a place in the top six and Bees supporters, buoyed by victory over Bolton last weekend, are travelling en masse to Berkshire in hope that their fine form can continue.

And Smith paid tribute to the way the fans have energised this Brentford side over his reign.

He said: “It's looking like it will be a really good following. We took a great following over the Christmas period and Sergi Canos scored that goal.

“It was an evening game last year and the following was still good but I believe almost 3,000 fans going. It shows the connection the supporters have with the team.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

He added: “It's really nice when I walk out of the ground and meet Brentford fans and they comment on how much they're enjoying the football we're playing.

“I think the run we've been on is starting to capture the imagination and they're willing to get behind us and it's received gratefully from all the players and it's great to get the fans behind us and supporting us.”

Reading, on the other hand, have endured a difficult season after their play-off final defeat and Smith admitted it was a surprise to see where they are in the table.

He added: “It was difficult because they missed out on penalties. Their season was extended longer than everyone else's.

“They've had a shorter pre-season and there's the disappointment that can carry over. They've got good players and I'm surprised where they are but with a couple of wins and they're mid table again.”

Brentford, though, are in form after four wins in their last five league games and Smith urged his side to maintain their standards.

He explained: “We've been doing really well. It's a tough league and you've got to go into every game and maintain your standards as you'll get found out otherwise.

“To have lost three of the last 20 it shows there's a lot of consistency within the squad. It's a young squad still but not in terms of games. They seem to have found their feet and know how not to get beat but ways to win as well.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .