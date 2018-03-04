Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford boss Dean Smith expects Tuesday’s fixture at Burton Albion to be a “tough game” despite their opponent’s poor home record.

Albion have won just two of their 17 home games at the Pirelli Stadium this season, collecting nine points in total at home - the worst home record in the division.

The Bees have won six on their travels this season. Their form on the road has oscillated of late, with three wins and three defeats from their last six away games.

Smith’s side are seven points off the final play-off place with a game in hand following Saturday’s postponement against Cardiff City due to a frozen pitch at Griffin Park.

Brentford also drew 1-1 against Burton in the reverse fixture at Griffin Park back in November.

“Last season they were very good at home. I think Nigel [Clough] will be scratching his head as much as anyone else,” Smith said.

“Their away record, they’ve been good, they came to our place and they were very defensive, and snatched an equaliser from what I think was a second phase set-piece.

“We should’ve put the game to bed on the night, but they defend really well. They’ve got decent players there. They look like they’ve changed a little bit how they play over recent weeks.

“I watched them against Aston Villa, and they played very well at Aston Villa. They’ve got some good players, they’ve got the boy in from West Ham who’s playing in centre-midfield, [Martin] Samuelson, he looks a really good player. It’s going to be a tough game.”

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Last season’s trip to the Pirelli Stadium will bring happy memories to Bees fans.

Smith’s side turned the game on its head from 3-1 down at half-time with four second half goals to secure a 5-3 victory and The Bees’ boss reflected on two halves of contrasting emotions for his group of players.

“They won’t have [happy memories] of half-time,” Smith added.

“They got a little bit of an earful at half-time, but the second half performance was probably up there with the best performances that we’ve had over a 45 minute period.

“We were excellent, and got a deserved win on the day. We’ve only been there once, got a great result, and hopefully we can go there and put in a good performance and get a result this time.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .