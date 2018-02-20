The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith confirmed that Josh McEachran was withdrawn from Brentford's 5-0 win over Birmingham after taking a whack in the ribs.

The former Chelsea man was forced off inside the first 20 minutes after colliding with Cheikh N'Doye.

Ryan Woods replaced him on the pitch and Smith will be waiting until the morning to understand the extent of his injuries.

Smith said: “He got a whack in the ribs. N'Doye is a big bloke to get a whack from. The medical department will look at it and see how he goes.”

Ollie Watkins bagged a brace while Neal Maupay and Florian Jozefzoon both scored, while Marc Roberts' own goal rounded off the scoring.

It remains unclear whether McEachran will be fit to face Leeds on Saturday.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .