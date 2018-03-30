Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith believes that Chris Basham should have been sent off for Sheffield United for two bookable offences.

The Blades goalscorer clattered into Lewis Macleod having already been booked but Jeremy Simpson refused to show a yellow card.

Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods and United goalkeeper Jamal Blackman both saw red for tussling over the ball in the back of the net after Chris Mepham's debut goal for the Bees cancelled out Chris Basham's opener.

Smith said: "He could have sent the boy Basham off for a second yellow, but to be fair we scored from the free-kick. Then seconds later we score and lose Ryan. Certainly the keeper deserves a red but I'm not sure about Woodsy as I didn't see it.

"It was a disappointing performance but we kept trying to get in behind them. Ryan's red means a chance for others to stake a claim for the shirt but I'll take a look at it and if there are grounds to appeal then we will."

Smith, though, wasn't impressed with his side's performance overall and felt it was the poorest they had been for a long time.

"In the end it was a good point because we didn't deserve much. That was the poorest we've been for a long time, but you can't knock our spirit and character.

"On the ball, I thought we were very poor. Some of it might have been down to the conditions and the fact that United worked very hard and made it difficult for us."

He added: "We didn't create many opportunities of note apart from a few snapshots and efforts from range because of our quality on the ball."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .