Brentford manager Dean Smith has said that the referee was right not to send off Matt Ingram after a moment of madness at Griffin Park.

The QPR goalkeeper brought Ollie Watkins down when he was through on goal, but as per the new rules regarding professional fouls and penalties, Ingram was only given a yellow card for the challenge.

The rules state that if a player carries out a professional foul and it leads to a penalty, the accused player will only receive a yellow card, with a penalty being deemed as being a suitable enough punishment.

Asked whether the referee got the decision right, Smith said: "I think by the letter of the law the referee has got it correct.

"If you make a genuine attempt to go for the ball now and the penalty is given then it's a yellow card and a penalty.

"We don't get many penalties so we're not sure about the law at times, but it was nice that we got one today!

"I think there was never a more certain penalty than their was today."

Despite taking a clattering in the incident, Ollie Watkins stepped up to take the spot-kick only for a concussed Matt Ingram to save the penalty, and Smith says that he perhaps should have allowed another player to take the kick.

He said: "In hindsight, I've spoken to Ollie (Watkins) and he's got injured in the incident and took it.

He's the designated penalty taker and he's been a little bit frustrated because he's played very well recently for no reward in terms of goals.

He hit the post today and was a constant threat and probably saw that bit of glory; but the goalkeeper made the save.

The disappointing part was them going up the other end and us conceding.

"He went off because of his shoulder, he hurt his shoulder during the challenge.

Asked whether he'll be fit for Barnsley clash, Smith said: "I would have thought so. He's a tough lad - he just felt it during half-time and we decided to make the substitution."

