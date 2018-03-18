Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has admitted it will be a challenge for Brentford to reach the play-offs but, until it is mathematically impossible, he won't be ruling it out.

The Bees are eight points shy of the top six with eight games to go and it appears that they are set to be nearly men for another season.

However, Smith is taking the view that it isn't over until it's over and Brentford fans will do well to remember the final six games of the 1991/92 season, which saw the Bees win every fixture to win promotion to the second tier.

“At the moment it is a challenge to get into those top six places,” Smith told the club's official website.

“I put the challenge to the players today, with nine games to go, and I thought that they rose to that challenge.

“It’s eight games now. It is going to be very tough but if they keep going and performing like that then we will give ourselves a real chance.”

Brentford are back in action on Good Friday when they host Sheffield United before heading to Bristol City on Easter Monday.

