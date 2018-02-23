Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith is glad he doesn't have to face Brentford's front three of Ollie Watkins, Florian Jozezfoon and Neal Maupay.

The trio all scored and created goals in the Bees' 5-0 win over Birmingham and they all appeared to be on the same wavelength.

And Smith believes he's got a little bit of everything when it comes to his forwards and believes opponents will worry about facing them.

He said: “I look at them as a front three and I put my player's head on and I wouldn't want them running at me.

“There's pace, trickery, power and strength and good finishing. They're very good at the moment and look like they're enjoying their football which should be a worry to the opposition.

“I look at the second goal on Tuesday night and we talk about counter pressing. We lost the ball, they played it to their defensive midfielder and we pressed and won the ball.

“The three of them, the two wide players kept their width and Neal went through the middle and slipped in Flo. We need people to feed them as well. Kamo was outstanding on Tuesday and Romaine Sawyers.”

Maupay's shown his class in recent games, while Jozefzoon will feel he could have had more goals, given some of the chances he's missed.

Smith added: “It's probably an area that he needs to improve but I read a stat that when he plays 90 minutes he scores so I'll try and keep him on.”

Watkins is back on the goal trail as well and Smith has noticed a weight has lifted off his shoulders since finding the net.

He added: “I wouldn't say he was anxious but I think he was concerned he hadn't scored in a while. He likes to score goals.

“You can see that in him. He hit the ground running, scoring goals and he's gone through a spell where he hasn't.

“He's been unfortunate so it was nice for him to get a couple. He should have had a hat-trick but we're happy he got the brace.

“He's got a big smile on his face that he scored a couple. I saw him walking out with his brother after the game and his brother is the good looking one.”

Smith, though, is glad he only has to rely on him as a footballer not as someone who can look after fish after Watkins revealed on Soccer AM that he accidentally overfed his fish in the tank the head coach had got for him.

The head coach explained: “I did buy him a fish tank. We had a chat one lunch time and he was saying how he missed his dog at home so I thought I'd get him a pet.

“I suppose that's why he's the teacher's pet at the moment. He's a really good kid and well liked in the dressing room. We've got a lot of time for all the players.”

