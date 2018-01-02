The video will start in 8 Cancel

A magnanimous Dean Smith admitted that Wolves deserved to beat his Brentford side after the league leaders claimed a 3-0 victory.

Ruben Neves, Barry Douglas and Diogo Jota all scored for the runaway leaders in the second half to move them 12 points clear at the top of the table.

The Bees, meanwhile, failed to muster a shot on target and Smith's biggest disappointment was how they failed to threaten the Wolves goal.

He said: “No complaints about the result. They were the better team and showed their quality. We matched them at times.

“They created opportunities. We created opportunities but we didn't take them as the final ball let us down.

“To get in at half-time 0-0, they had three or four good chances and Dan Bentley came to our rescue.

“Football wise, I thought we matched them. We tried to be aggressive and knock them out of their rhythm.

“The disappointing thing for me is we gave a soft free kick away and I suppose that's what £16m gives you.

“A free kick and a throw in that they shouldn't have got out of and a corner where there's a bit of bobbling going on summed up the day for us.

“I thought we were okay but you can't go to probably the champions elect and just be okay.”