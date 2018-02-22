The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have been handed a big boost with the news that Leeds United star Pablo Hernandez is a doubt for Saturday's clash.

The midfielder picked up a groin injury late on in the 2-2 draw with Derby County on Wednesday night, and it's thought that a return at Elland Road this weekend could be a bit of a push.

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

Leeds boss Paul Heckingbottom couldn't hide his frustration at the injury, revealing that he was set to bring the playmaker off just moments before he picked up the injury.

Speaking after the game, the manager said: "He just felt his groin a little bit at the end.

“The frustrating thing is, we were just about to bring him off anyway so I’m hoping it’s not too bad.

“But we’ll have to assess him and see.

“He was sat in there with some ice on him.

QPR, Fulham and Brentford officials to meet at Villa Park over proposed changes to EFL summer transfer window

“I’m not ruling him out but usually when you come off with a muscle injury it’s usually not great and you are going to be out for a few days minimum so we’ll have to see how he is.”

The midfielder has been a star player for Leeds this term, scoring six goals and setting up eight in 33 appearances in all competitions.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .