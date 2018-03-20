Hello and welcome to Griffin Park for this high profile B team friendly between Brentford B and Manchester United U23.
The Bees last faced the Red Devils in November 2016 and Chris Mepham made a name for himself with two goals in a 3-2 victory for the west Londoners.
Fast forward to March 2018 and the young defender has established himself in the first team and is in the senior Wales squad for the first time.
Will another young Bee stake their claim for a first team role this afternoon when the game kicks off at 1pm?
You'll be able to follow all the action from Griffin Park with our live blog. We'll have team news, updates and analysis and you won't have to refresh your screen.
So sit back, tuck into a sandwich and enjoy our live coverage of Brentford B vs Manchester United U23.
That’s it. An impressive performance from Brentford
Brentford try and make it 4-1 as we go into stoppage time.
Marcus Forss and Reece Cole are replaced by Henrik Johansson and Raphael Assibey-Mensah
Manchester United have a chance through Ethan Hamilton - it hits the outside of the post
United have had their best spell of the contest in the last few minutes. They have also changed half their team so the extra energy will be the difference
Ethan Hamilton forces a save from the Brentford goalkeeper
The early own goal
Brentford make it 3-1 as Reece Cole finds the net. It’s a great strike and a deserved lead for the Bees
Great chance for Brentford B. Manchester United are on the rack.
Manchester United changes
Brentford go in search of a third and Zain Westbrooke fires high and wide. Bees on top again
Brentford take the lead! Tom Field works the ball down the left flank. The cross is drilled into the net by Marcus Forss.
We’re back underway. A couple of crunching challenges to start the first half
That’s the half-time whistle
We’re into stoppage time here at Griffin Park
Herson Rodrigues Alves heads over the crossbar from a Brentford corner
Brentford equalise
The Bees deserve to be level and it was a fantastic goal. A crossfield ball from Reece Cole leaves the Manchester United defenders for dead. Bradley Clayton knocks the ball back and Ali Coote fires home. Brilliant play from Brentford.
Manchester United win a free kick on the right hand side afteer a push by Jarvis Edobor. The set piece goes behind for a goal kick.
Brentford are playing all the football here. Alistair Coote has a shot after another fine passing move that drifts wide of goal.
Good play from Nikolaj Kirk. He runs through the United midfield but Richardson gathers the through ball.
Wonderful diagonal ball across the pitch finds Bradley Clayton. He controls and fires over the bar
Brilliant football from Kevin O’Connor’s side. Plenty of slick passing. Tom Field’s cross just eludes Forss. Brentford work the ball back and the full back fires across goal.
Brentford win a free kick on the right flank. It falls to Marcus Forss and his shot is blocked. From the corner, Theo Richardson makes another very good save to deny Herson Rodrigues Alves. The second corner is headed behind as well.
Red Devils corner comes in and is cleared by United defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson. Cross comes back in and is cleared.
A Brentford free kick is cut out and there’s nearly another own goal from Brentford.
Good skills from Tom Field to get past Matt Olosundi but his cross is overhit and out for a throw in
Three chances for the Bees. Theo Richardson makes two excellent saves from, first, Alistair Coote and then Marcus Forss. The striker fires over from close range at the third attempt.
Brentford look to hit back straightaway and Alistair Coote is played through on goal. He fires his shot wide of the goal
Goal for Manchester United
Manchester United lead in bizarre fashion. Jaako Oksanen tried to pass the ball back to the trialist goalkeeper but it’s ended up in the net.