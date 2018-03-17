Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Mepham will give those in the Brentford B team a lift given his dramatic rise in recent months.

The 20-year-old defender was promoted to the first team in September after Harlee Dean's exit before earning a regular spot in the XI after John Egan suffered concussion.

His form then attracted the interest of Bournemouth, who had an £8million bid rejected in January, and he has earned his first Wales call-up.

And that will provide a lift to all those in the B team that they too can make a similar impact if they keep working hard.

Smith said: “It will give everyone a boost at the club. The B team department who have worked with him for years and he's been a dream to coach in the first team.”

There are a number of B team players such as Mads Bech Sorensen, Marcus Forss and Ellery Balcombe who have all been called up to their national age group squads.

Smith pointed out: “We've got a number of full internationals but also youth internationals at the club within the B team. We're not short on internationals and it shows the progress we're making.”

The other test though is for the likes of Forss, Reece Cole and others to earn their spot in the first team but, given the quality, they must push harder.

Smith explained: “There's always that potential but we're also overloaded in the midfield area. We've got a lot of quality players wanting to get into the team.”

