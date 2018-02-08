The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bradley Clayton's first half strike was not enough to give Brentford B a win over Dundalk as two second half goals condemned the Bees youngsters to defeat.

The young Bees had made a strong start to the action and opened the scoring when Clayton dispossessed Stephen Folan and guided the ball home.

Dundalk, though, rallied after half time and Jamie McGrath was the architect of their equaliser with a fine run down the left.

His delivery found Kristjan Adorjan, who turned and fired home to level the scores.

Folan, though, was the hero in the final five minutes as a corner had the visiting defence at sixes and sevens with Dane Massey's header setting him up.

Brentford B: Thompson; Titov, Edobor, Sørensen, Talbro; Westbrooke, Cole (sub Assibey-Mensah 77 mins), Clayton; Coote (sub Oksanen 63 mins), Archibald, Forss (sub Hardy 77 mins)

Subs (not used): Houghton (GK), Appleton

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .