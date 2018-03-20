Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford B recorded a 3-1 victory over Manchester United U23s but it was the nature of the performance that will have pleased head coach Kevin O'Connor the most.

A freak own goal from Jaakko Oksanen had put the Red Devils in front after three minutes after the defender got into a mix up with the trialist in the Bees' goal.

However, Brentford B were soon on the front foot with Alistair Coote firing wide when he went through on goal.

The Bees were dominating the Red Devils and only Theo Richardson prevented the west Londoners from equalising.

First, he made a superb double save to deny Coote and Marcus Forsss, with the striker firing over at the third attempt.

Then, he made a fantastic save from a Herson Rodrigues Alves that David De Gea would be proud of.

However, he was finally beaten after Brentford B exposed a defence that did boast Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who has made appearances for the first team.

Reece Cole's diagonal ball was cut back by Bradley Clayton into the path of Coote and he slammed the ball into the net shortly before half-time.

Brentford continued in the ascendancy as Manchester United made changes and Tom Field broke down the left flank before crossing for Forss to slam home.

The Bees continued to peg the Red Devils back and they made the game safe when Reece Cole found the net from 18 yards.

Ethan Hamilton did strike the outside of the post late on but it would have been a consolation United didn't deserve.

Brentford outclassed Manchester United

(Image: Get West London)

Those may be four words we hear in a first team concept in the next few years but, even with it being a youth team game, they still sound incredibly satisfying if you are of a Bees persuasion.

In truth, the B team were similar to the first team. They had a lot of the ball and created the lions' share of chances.

Like the first team, they could have scored more goals, although this was largely down to the brilliance of Red Devils goalkeeper Theo Richardson.

Indeed, the stopper was, arguably, the best player on the pitch and made excellent saves from Alistair Coote, Marcus Forss and Herson Rodrigues Alves.

Brentford played the much better football and United, like the first team, struggled to impose any attacking threat on the west Londoners.

It's a fair comment, though, that United would have been missing their junior internationals however any player that represents the Red Devils will have something about them.

Feel the Forss

(Image: Get West London)

Marcus Forss made a big impression as a striker. The former West Brom man showed his strength and power as well as his quality on the football.

His finish to put Brentford in front almost broke the net and he was a constant thorn in the Manchester United defence.

Dean Smith, who was watching on, will certainly have noticed Forss' presence up front and it would not be a surprise to see him be the next player break through into the first team.

There's certainly a talented player there, not to mention a headline writer's dream!

Midfield dominance

(Image: Get West London)

The midfield battle is always key to any game and Reece Cole, Zain Westbrooke and Bradley Clayton ran the show in the middle of the park.

Those three, in particular, are at a difficult stage in their careers and they would certainly be in the first team mix in League One and Two clubs now.

However, their attitude shone through and they are clearly desperate to impress at Brentford, which is what all concerned with the club will want to see.

It will be interesting to see what the next step holds for the three of them. They've all been at the club for some time and are fully versed in how the Bees operate.

Energetic Edobor

Jarvis Edobor has made the step up from playing part time at Chalfont St Peter to a full time role at Brentford.

Chalfont St Peter chairman Denis Mair said ahead of him signing for the club: “We are delighted for Jarvis, he is a smashing lad but is very grounded too, and part of the deal is that he finishes his A-Levels.

“He's was involved with the first team a few times last season and we liked the look of him, but thought it may be too early to put him in regularly.”

There's always something satisfying about young players impressing at semi professional clubs and earning a contract that way.

There's no doubt that Edobor has worked incredibly hard to increase his fitness and showcase his qualities.

With that attitude, he will continue to improve and that's what Kevin O'Connor, Rob Rowan and Dean Smith will want to see.

Will they make the first team though?

(Image: Aldershot News and Mail)

A lot of the Brentford players on display will go on to have excellent careers in the game but, whether that will come with Brentford, remains to be seen.

Of the starting XI, the one that looks most likely to make it in the short term is striker Marcus Forss.

The former West Brom man had a bit of everything to his game and there's certainly a prospect there.

He benefits, though, from being the next out and out striker in line were Neal Maupay to suffer an injury. Yes, Ollie Watkins, Sergi Canos and Emiliano Marcondes can play in the number nine role, but Forss is more natural in that position.

Reece Cole impressed in pre-season and the likes of Zain Westbrooke, Alistair Coote and Bradley Clayton have all shown their skills for the B team in the past.

But, for them, it's harder to see a pathway into the first team at this current time. Anyone who knows Brentford will be aware of the fact that the Bees are stacked in the midfield at first team level. There's Ryan Woods, Lewis Macleod, Romaine Sawyers, Nico Yennaris, Kamo Mokotjo, Josh McEachran, Alan Judge and Emiliano Marcondes who can all play in the role.

Indeed, McEachran was not even in the matchday squad for Saturday's draw with Middlesbrough.

Jarvis Edobor was another who caught the eye but, much like the midfielders, he will find it difficult to overhaul Andreas Bjelland, Yoann Barbet and Mads Bech Sorensen as the left sided centre back.

Fans will point to Chris Mepham but, while it was obvious he had talent, he needed a break, which came from, first, Harlee Dean leaving and, second, John Egan suffering concussion to establish himself in the side.

Indeed, to use a Red Devils example, Marcus Rashford benefited from an injury crisis to get a chance in the first team.

To make that jump, players either need to be so good they force their way in, a la Wayne Rooney at Everton in 2002, or they need that bit of luck.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.