Brentford B came from a goal down to record a 3-1 victory over Manchester United U23s but it was the nature of the performance that will have pleased Kevin O'Connor the most.

A freak own goal from Jaakko Oksanen put the Red Devils in front after three minutes after the defender got into a mix up with the trialist in the Bees' goal.

However, Brentford B were soon on the front foot with Alistair Coote firing wide when he went through on goal.

The Bees were dominating the Red Devils and only Theo Richardson prevented the west Londoners from equalising.

First, he made a superb double save to deny Coote and Marcus Forsss, with the striker firing over at the third attempt.

Then, he made a fantastic save from a Herson Rodrigues Alves that David De Gea would be proud of.

However, he was finally beaten after Brentford B exposed a defence that did boast Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, who has made appearances for the first team.

Reece Cole's diagonal ball was cut back by Bradley Clayton into the path of Coote and he slammed the ball into the net shortly before half-time.

Brentford continued in the ascendancy as Manchester United made changes and Tom Field broke down the left flank before crossing for Forss to slam home.

The Bees continued to peg the Red Devils back and they made the game safe when Reece Cole found the net from 18 yards.

Ethan Hamilton did strike the outside of the post late on but it would have been a consolation United didn't deserve.

Below are how the Brentford B players rated.

Trialist – It's always difficult when you come into a new team and he was caught out by Oksanen's back-pass. Aside from that, he didn't have much to do but, what he did, was solid. 6

Tom Field – It's been a puzzling season for the full back, who hasn't forced his way into the first team despite being the only specialist left back available, but he showed his quality on the ball. 8

Nikolaj Kirk – He caught the eye with a couple of good bursts forward. 7

Jaakko Oksanen – Was involved in a couple of mix-ups with the goalkeeper and will be hoping for better days. 6

Jarvis Edobor – He continues to go from strength to strength. Having been picked up from non-league, he's showing signs that he can make the step up. 8

Zain Westbrooke – He played his part in helping Brentford dominate the midfield battle. 8

Bradley Clayton – A brilliant cut back for Coote to equalise and a strong performance. 8

Reece Cole – He's building his strength again after his injury and the quality he possesses is striking. 8

Marcus Forss – The former West Bromwich Albion man shows all the qualities you look for in a striker. 9

Alistair Coote – Was a regular thorn in the Manchester United side and deserves high praise for his well taken goal. 9

Herson Rodrigues Alves – Was denied by a fine save from Richardson in the first half and displayed his battling qualities. 8

