Brentford B will face Manchester United at Griffin Park on March 20 with Kevin O'Connor's side set to face a big test against the Red Devils.

Last season, the Bees claimed a 3-2 victory over the United youngsters with current first team defender Chris Mepham scoring twice, either side of a Herson Rodriguez Alves goal.

However, the Red Devils pulled two goals back late on through Joe Riley and Sean Goss, who subsequently moved to QPR on a permanent basis and is now at Glasgow Rangers on loan.

But Brentford held on to win and the two goals still remain a fond memory for Mepham.

“I scored two in the game against Man United here last season, which was on my birthday, so that will be one to tell the grandkids one day," he reflected.

“One was from a similar sort of position I found myself in today, so thought I'd try to replicate that, but it didn't quite come off this time.”

