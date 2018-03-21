Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford B captain Zain Westbrooke believes he and his team are only improving after another victory over Manchester United.

For the second time in two seasons, the Red Devils visited Griffin Park and left with nothing as the Bees recorded a 3-1 victory. Last season, the west Londoners won 3-2.

The manner of the performance was excellent and there have been clear signs of progress in the last 18 months.

Westbrooke said: “I guess you can say we're getting better. We knew from the game last year, they'd come with a point to prove by coming here to beat us.

“We stood up to the challenge again with a big effort and we came out with a good result.”

Both had roles in the Brentford academy, which was scrapped in 2016, and the over-riding difference is the players feel closer to the first team than they did before.

“I'd say the change has been the better fixtures. We get a lot of tours. We feel closer to the first team which the 21s, probably a few years ago probably weren't,” Westbrooke added.

“It's that final step and there's a lot of competition there and that's why I had to go on loan and prove myself.

“With the B team, we have chances where people come and watch to get into that team.”

Brentford B have had a string of impressive results and a 3-1 win over the Red Devils is another scalp and Clayton knows those chances, with first team head coach Dean Smith watching, are the opportunities to prove himself.

“I just have to impress when I can in games like today where you have everyone watching. You have to prove that you're good enough so you have to go above and beyond,” Clayton added.

“There's many different pathways. There's luck involved as well. Zain got a chance on loan so it's using everything you can to prove you're good enough.”

Westbrooke has had loan spells in non league and he knows he must work hard to make that final leap into the first team.

He explained: “I think it's been a positive season so far. I've had a weird one where I've gone out on loan.

“I think it shows how far the whole team has come. All of us need to work on the final bit whether that's tactically, technically and physically.”

For Clayton, it's been a positive to have an injury free campaign and his next step is to try and take a chance in the first team when it comes.

He added: “I've had injuries and stuff. This season, I've been injury free and playing a lot. That was my first aim and now it's proving again and being ready when the chance comes my way.”

