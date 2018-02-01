Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have named Rob Rowan as their new technical director who will oversee the club's scouting network.

The former head of football operations will retain some parts of his previous role, which he started in 2015, which include the pre-season programme, B team games programme and developing the club's loan network.

The addition of Lars Friis as individual development coach will also allow B team boss Kevin O'Connor scope to take on some areas that were previously covered by Rowan.

Phil Giles told the club's official website: “Ras (Ankersen) and I took our time to conduct a review of the scouting department and conduct interviews because we knew there would be limited time for a Head of Recruitment to influence the January transfer window. We wanted to find ways to continually improve what we do as it’s such an important part of the Club.

“We had several very good conversations with Rob and realised it was possible to redesign his role to largely cover what Andy was doing.

“Therefore, we appointed him as technical director, which is a job title intended to reflect that Rob has a wider responsibility than just the scouting department, although that will be his main focus.

“For example, he will also act as a point of contact in our liaison with other clubs, arranging the pre-season programme, the B Team games programme and developing our loan network.

"Ras, Rob and I will be working together over the coming months to continue to evolve and adapt the scouting operation, building on the solid foundations left by Andy."

“Rob and the B Team staff have done a great job in the early phases of the B Team project and we are starting to see results in terms of player development. Kevin O'Connor will take over some wider responsibilities with the B Team, with ongoing assistance from Ras and I. The addition of our new Individual Development Coach Lars Friis will hopefully give Kev more time to dedicate to other things, and I think this will help him develop his role.

"On behalf of everyone at the Club I want to wish Rob well in this new position."