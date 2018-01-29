The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have agreed a new partnership with Porsche West London and one Bees ace has made a jovial bid for a company car.

The west Londoners have signed a host of agreements with businesses in the local community, and the club's partners have grown, in part, due to the digital advertising hoardings.

Porsche wrote on Twitter: "#PorscheWestLondon is delighted to back the Bees with a new partnership @BrentfordFC

"With Griffin Park right on the doorstep of our showroom in Chiswick, our team at Porsche Centre West London look forward to working with #BrentfordFC on some exciting event opportunities"

And Brentford captain John Egan, never missing a trick, asked, with tongue in cheek, the group if there was 'any chance of a company car'.

In response, Porsche replied by saying 'If you win the World Cup this summer, we have a deal' but Egan's dreams of heading to Russia with the Republic of Ireland dashed by Denmark in the play-offs.

The Irishman then replied suggesting that they could do better than that, to which, Porsche offered him a model of the 911 Carrera 4S.

