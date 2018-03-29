Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sergi Canos will not be giving up on Brentford's play-off chances until it is mathematically impossible.

With eight games to go, the Bees find themselves eight points shy of sixth place and will, realistically, have to win at least seven of them to reach the top six.

But, while there is an opportunity, Canos will not be giving up the fight.

He said: “Of course. We try to push ourselves and we're going to try to win as many games as we can. It's difficult but a lot of things have happened in football. Anything can happen in football.”

Sheffield United are up first for Brentford, visiting Griffin Park on Good Friday, and Canos knows how tough they will be.

The Spaniard added: “It will be tough. They are a really good team. I think they are one of the best sides in the Championship.

“It's good to be playing these games. It doesn't matter when you play. You have to try and win and make fans enjoy the game.”

