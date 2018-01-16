Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford don't need the attention when it comes to the play-off chase, according to Kamo Mokotjo.

The Bees are three points shy of the play-off places but, from the way the outside are viewing the table, you would not realise that situation.

But, for the South African international, the focus at Griffin Park should be on what Brentford do best and not let the talk of play-offs among the fans affect them.

He said: “We've never needed the attention. We focus on what we can do best and the culture of how Brentford wants to do things.

“For us it's about exercising and executing on match day. It's a day by day thing when we're training and when we're playing games.

“It's a game by game thing. It's important we don't look far ahead. We should know how many points we need to get into the play-off spot but when we play, we have to stick to our plan and not let that get to our heads as it can be very distracting.”

The South African international has been getting forward a lot more in recent weeks and getting into shooting positions.

And Smith believes that his running game can benefit the squad as they look to maintain their charge up the Championship table.

"It's something that we feel he has got in his game," Smith told the club's official website. "He's got lots of leg power, he can go all day, and he makes some really good deep runs.

“He probably needs a little bit of work on his finishing at the moment."

Mokotjo was asked about it and he believes he has adjusted but will do whatever he is asked.

He added: “Since I arrived, I haven't played in my position. I've been playing a joint eight with Romaine or Nico.

“That's the position I've adjusted to playing and I feel very comfortable in that position and whatever I can do to help the team, that's what I'll do. I'll always give 100 per cent commitment.”

