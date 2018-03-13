Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford must take the positives from their defeat at Millwall when they face Cardiff on Tuesday night, according to Nico Yennaris.

Like the Lions, the Bluebirds will be an aggressive, physical side and the Bees stood up well at The Den on Saturday and only the woodwork and some fantastic defending prevented them from scoring.

And Yennaris believes that Brentford will be able to stand up to the test against the promotion chasers.

He said: “Definitely. We stood up to it well and dominated the game. It was frustrating we couldn't get the goal and Tuesday will be pretty similar.

“It'll be another physical test. We'll play our game and hopefully we'll get the three points.”

He added: “We've got three days to rest, recover and prepare for Tuesday. It's good the games come thick and fast.

“Leading up to the international break, we have to finish strong and give it our all after the break.”

The Millwall crowd played a big part in helping the Lions to victory and, while the Bees fans were in good voice, Yennaris knows that it needs to be a similar atmosphere from the home supporters on Tuesday night.

He added: “I don't think the boys were affected by the fans. It lifted them. Any stadium, when the fans start backing you and really loud boosts the team and get behind the boys.

“We'd love to hear that at Griffin Park on Tuesday. We have to bounce back and focus on Tuesday.”

