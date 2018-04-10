The video will start in 8 Cancel

Romaine Sawyers would like to see Dean Smith remain at Brentford, with West Bromwich Albion considering the Bees' head coach as a permanent replacement for Alan Pardew.

The midfielder has worked with Smith at both Walsall and with the west Londoners over the last five years.

And he isn't surprised to see his boss linked with a move away, given the job Brentford have done on a consistent basis with their limited budget.

He said: “It's a testament to the whole club from the chairman and so forth identifying him when he was at Walsall.

“He's come here and assembled a squad of young boys but mature men. We're trying to play the right way and everyone can see him doing that. It's a testament to his character.”

Sawyers, though, does not want to see Smith leave Griffin Park, describing his head coach as his favourite gaffer.

The midfielder added: “He's my favourite manager without a doubt. I've been with him for five seasons now. I'd want to keep him alongside me for as long as possible.”

Smith joined Brentford in December 2015 and has never finished outside the top 10 with the Bees during his stint at Griffin Park.

The west Londoners, who are five points outside the play-off places, travel to Nottingham Forest tonight.

