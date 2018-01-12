The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford midfielder Nico Yennaris has hit the woodwork the most times this season, along with Leeds midfielder Samuel Saiz and former Barnsley loanee Harvey Barnes.

The trio have seen their efforts denied by the frame of the goal on three occasions apiece, which is the most for any player in the Championship, according to Opta. Yennaris has found the net on four occasions so far this campaign after netting six times last season.

As a team, the Bees are among the sides most often denied by the woodwork, which has happened on nine occasions.

Fulham have been denied on 12 occasions, followed by Norwich on 11 with Sheffield United and Hull seeing a goal prevented by the frame on 10 occasions.

In the Premier League, Tottenham forward Harry Kane has hit the goal frame five times in league games in 2017/18.

He’s still managed to find the net 18 times though, so it’s not as if he’s lost his golden touch.

