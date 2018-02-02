Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have 17 finals between now and the end of the season as they bid to get into the play-offs, according to Yoann Barbet.

The Bees' defeat against Norwich saw them fall back in the race for the top six and a trip to Derby will provide them a chance to return to winning ways.

Barbet knows it will be tough but a victory at Pride Park will provide the boost in confidence that will be needed in the final months of the campaign.

“We've got 17 games to go and it's 17 finals. We'll have opportunities to break through,” Barbet said.

“It will be tough – they're on a good run. It'll be very difficult. We had a tough game when we were at home.

“Norwich was a frustrating defeat. It'd be good to go and win at Derby and stay in the play-off race.”

Brentford have been in good form in recent months, losing just four times since September and Barbet believes they have the ability to go the rest of the season unbeaten

He added: “It's a lot and it's good as you can be on a bad run as if you do two months without losing or win three or four in a row.

“We've only lost three or four out of 22. We lost at home. We have to do another run. Hopefully we can go unbeaten for the rest of the season.

“We didn't lose a game for a long time. Why can't we do it again?”

