Henrik Dalsgaard is relishing Saturday's contest with Fulham and admits it is easy to come into work at Brentford with the Bees in the play-off hunt.

Victory for Dean Smith's side would see them right in the mix for the top six, while defeat would see their hopes end for this season.

And the Danish full back called on the Brentford fans to give the team as much backing as possible at Craven Cottage.

He said: “It's a massive game. We just need all the support we can get. It's a big game for them. It's a big game for the supporters.”

Dalsgaard is enjoying coming in to work every day and insists the squad all believe in the project.

He added: “It's easy coming in. It's what you want as a footballer. Everyone believes in the project.

“The play-offs are coming closer. Hopefully we can get three points on Saturday and then it starts to look really fun.”

