Ryan Woods is pleased with how his season has gone on a personal level but the Brentford midfielder is constantly looking to improve in order to reach the Premier League.

Opposition fans are regularly enthusing about the Bees midfielder, who is a candidate for player of the season come May.

That's not stopped Woods from being left out of the starting XI on occasions though and it is the quality of his team-mates that drive him forward as he doesn't want to be stuck on the bench, nor would he accept a team-mate being content at being a reserve.

He said: “I'm pleased with how my season is going for me. I like that people are here that are going to push me to be the best I can be.

“I want to be the best I can. My aim is to play in the Premier League and if we want to go to the top and we have to be performing at that level.

He added: “Everyone wants to play. There's a great amount of belief and quality. That can only stand us in good stead.”

Adding goals to his game would be nice but, given his role in the side, it is difficult but Woods also wants to improve his leadership skills.

He said: “I just need to keep on doing what I'm doing and keep progressing.

“There are always things I need to improve on, such as scoring goals but it doesn't come with the position I play. That's something I'd like to improve on.

“I want to become a better leader around the team, especially on matchday and just all round. I'm never happy with where I'm at and I just want to get better and I'll work hard to do.”

