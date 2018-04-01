The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nico Yennaris felt Brentford should have done better against Sheffield United after the sides played out a 1-1 draw in dreadful conditions.

The Bees had fallen behind to a Chris Basham goal before Chris Mepham equalised soon after.

Ryan Woods and Blades goalkeeper Jamal Blackman were both sent off for a scuffle after the equaliser before Dan Bentley made three good saves to deny the Yorkshire side a winner.

Yennaris reflected: “It was a scrappy game. I don't think we were good enough on the ball. It was a 50-50 game and very open.

“The conditions were bad but it's the same for both teams. We're better than that. We should have done a lot better and take the three points.”

Mepham's goal was the first of his senior career and the Brentford squad were all delighted for him.

The vice captain added: “We're delighted for him. He's had a good week and then getting his first career goal and he's going from strength to strength.”

Brentford will travel to Bristol City on Monday looking to kickstart a potential late charge for the play-offs, even though their hopes are faint.

Yennaris said: “The games are coming thick and fast now. We've got to rest and recover and get ready for Monday.”

