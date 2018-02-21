Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florian Jozefzoon may have added another goal and assist to his tally but, being the team player that he is, dubbed the three points Brentford picked up after their 5-0 win over Birmingham as the most important thing.

The Dutchman made it 2-0 with a fine finish after being played through by Neal Maupay in the first half and he wrapped up the scoring late on by teeing up Ollie Watkins for the Bees' fifth.

But it was the dominating team performance that was the most satisfying thing for him.

“I think the three points are more important than my goal. We did well as a squad, even Woodsy when he came in. We kept chasing the defenders. Everyone was on top today,” he said.

“It was a great chase for Neal to get the ball and he dribbled well and made the defence dropped back. I ran into space.

“I thought my touch went a bit too far and then the keeper came. I went around him and there was an open goal.”

Brentford are now three points off the play-offs and Jozefzoon believes the chase is well and truly on, even if Chris Coleman doubts that the Bees will ever get promoted with their finances.

“The season is not over and we always go for the highest possible and that's what we do. We take it game by game and we're in a good way,” he added.

“Everybody has their opinions. He's not our coach and he's nothing to us. We have to listen to our coach and our staff and everyone can say what they want.

“Right from the start, you're always going to have doubters. We believe as a group and in each other. We'll see where we end up this season.”

