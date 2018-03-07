Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ollie Watkins is pleased to have reached double figures for league goals at Brentford and is looking to improve on last season's tally.

The former Exeter man bagged his 11th of the season in all competitions as he doubled the Bees' lead at the Pirelli Stadium.

Last year, when he was at Exeter, Watkins scored 15 goals in League Two plus another in the Checkatrade Trophy and he is looking to match that tally between now and the end of the season.

He said: “It's nice to get double figures in my first year in the Championship. Hopefully I can score more,t he team wins and we can achieve something this year,” he said.

“Hopefully I can do that. It'd be nice to match that. The most important thing is playing a part in helping the team take three points.”

Brentford's performance at Burton wasn't pretty but it was enough to earn the three points and Watkins was happy with his evening's work.

“I think we coped with them well. We could have been more patient in the first half. We've got the three points and it's a good day all round,” he added.

“We knew it was going to be tough. We had to be patient and break them down and we did that tonight.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.