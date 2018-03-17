The video will start in 8 Cancel

John Egan has been thrilled by the progress young Brentford defender Chris Mepham has been making.

The 20-year-old established himself as a key member of the first team over the Christmas period, while Egan was absent with concussion, and has earned himself his first senior international call up.

And the Irishman has been delighted with the progress Mepham has made since coming into the side.

“His progress has been brilliant. He's been thrown in the deep end a couple of times. I thought he dealt with it really strongly. I expect it of him as I see him on the training pitch every day,” he said.

“He's a quick learner and he takes things in his stride. He's a good player and shows that day in day out on the training ground. We're glad he's part of our squad.”

Mepham also shows the right attitude on the training ground and is not afraid to ask the senior pros for advice.

He added: “I think he's very good at learning and asking questions. He's still very young for a centre half and has shown great maturity in his performances.”

