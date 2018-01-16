Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Florian Jozefzoon believes Brentford can still improve after their 2-0 win over Bolton.

The Dutchman scored late in the first half, with Neal Maupay adding a second on 90 minutes to seal three points in what wasn't a vintage Bees display.

And Jozefzoon is looking for continued improvement as the west Londoners go in hunt of a play-off place.

He told the club's official website: "If you look at the last five games, we've won four and this was a really good win.

"That's the way we play, we love to play the ball around, keep our composure and just wait for the right moment to attack. I think we can still be better, because at times we were really sloppy. Still, as has been said, we didn't really have a problem."

Jozefzoon will not be getting carried away by the club's recent form and he is only looking at taking it one game at a time.

He added: "At the end of the season we will look at where we are. We just want to take it game by game, every game we just want to take the points and that's why we are fighting like this now."

