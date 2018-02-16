The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith believes all Neal Maupay needs are chances to score after the Frenchman produced a strong performance against Preston last weekend.

The visiting defenders repeatedly fouled the Brentford striker and his work rate was excellent throughout the time he was on the pitch.

The only blot on his copybook was, when he had a chance to score, he was denied by Declan Rudd but, despite that, Smith was happy with the performance.

He said: “They couldn't deal with him legally. I thought his work rate and work ethic was very good. The one chance he had the keeper did very well.

“His link up play was good. It was a good performance and all he needs is chances to stick that in the back of the net.

There is a school of thought that Maupay would have scored if he had been in good form but Smith isn't entirely sure, crediting Rudd's good goalkeeping.

He added: “I'm not sure. Watching it back, the goalkeeper reacts very quickly. All you want is for your players to hit the target, which he does.”

