Henrik Dalsgaard is itching to get back in action at Brentford as he looks to book his ticket to Russia this summer.

The Dane has been out of action for the last two months with a heel injury but came through 90 minutes in the 9-1 win over Reading U23 on Sunday.

And the right back is looking to win his place back in the squad for Saturday's visit of Norwich City and, ultimately, earn a spot in Denmark's World Cup squad.

"It's been a good motivation for me being out," he told the club's official website. "That's why I want to get back into the squad, to show everyone that I'm ready and fit to play.

“Hopefully I'll be in the World Cup squad as well but, first things first, I have to play for Brentford."

Dalsgaard, however, knows that he faces a difficult battle to regain his spot in the side with the Bees having won five of their last six league games.

"They've been doing really well," he added. "Compared to the first few games of the season, we are starting to score our chances and that's the major difference.

“We've been playing well the whole season but now we are starting to score as well and that's when we get the three points.

"If we can keep scoring our chances, I'm sure we can go for the Play-offs at least. That's what we are aiming at, we're three points away from it now, so keep going and keep believing. I'm sure we have the quality in the squad to do it."

The right back did have a chance to partner with Emiliano Marcondes on the flank and he felt he struck up a good relationship with his fellow Dane.

"I don't think our opponents knew what we were talking about," he laughed. "I think we did quite well, got some good connections and we have to build on that."

