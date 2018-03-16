Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay has vowed that Brentford will not give up their hunt for the top six until it's mathematically impossible.

With nine games to go, the Bees are eight points behind sixth placed Middlesbrough, who they face on Saturday.

It will be the French striker's first time against a Tony Pulis side and, while he knows the Bees face a tough climb, they have to be ready for the fight.

“It will be another tough game for us. We can't give up. We have to get ready for Saturday and fight again,” he said.

“I don't think it's over. I think we can get into the play-offs but we have to win one, two, three, four maybe five games in a row.

“We know it'll be difficult as there are a lot of good teams but we know our quality.

“We won't give up until the end of the season. We will try and get into the playoffs until the end of the season.”

Maupay has nine Championship goals so far this campaign plus he scored in the 4-1 Carabao Cup win over QPR in August.

